Giant Price Hits $0.0164 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $143,131.06 and $9,242.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006939 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,716,862 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

