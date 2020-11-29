Global Digital Content One Day Volume Tops $11,467.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $11,467.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00423256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002744 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.