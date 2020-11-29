GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $647,946.07 and $8,167.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,092.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.29 or 0.03058096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.01541921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00415628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00675358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00410717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

