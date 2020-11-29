Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.29% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,424. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

