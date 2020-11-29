Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.44% of Koppers worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,000. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

