Globeflex Capital L P Buys 5,577 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $696,610. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 179,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

