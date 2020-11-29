Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. 109,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

