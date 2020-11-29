Globeflex Capital L P Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 322,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

