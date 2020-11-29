Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.70 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.79. 94,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

