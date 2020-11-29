Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.05 Million Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.37% of Universal Logistics worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

