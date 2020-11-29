Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,262. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,550,095 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

