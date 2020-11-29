Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer accounts for 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 252.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 65,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,551. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

