Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,995 shares of company stock valued at $972,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.