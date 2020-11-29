Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience comprises 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.35% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,731,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,331. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $807.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

