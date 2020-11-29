Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.34%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

