Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.84 Million in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $5,983,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 477,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

