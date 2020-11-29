Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 541,638 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

BLDR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 920,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

