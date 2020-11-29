Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 276,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,621. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

