Globeflex Capital L P Sells 100,742 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,742 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $52,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,591. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

