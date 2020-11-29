Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,634 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.48% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 1,358.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $3,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

ECOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.12. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,275 shares of company stock worth $4,073,173 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.