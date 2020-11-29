Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,788 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Affimed were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 49.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.44. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

