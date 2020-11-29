Globeflex Capital L P Sells 41,698 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,698 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises 1.2% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of Globant worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $8.74 on Friday, hitting $187.48. 133,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

