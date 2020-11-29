Globeflex Capital L P Sells 4,281 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,852,717.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

