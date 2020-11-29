GNY Price Hits $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $38,874.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

