GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Hits $216,978.23

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $216,978.23 and approximately $5,455.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002483 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,845,195 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.