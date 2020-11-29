Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GDEN opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

