GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Cap of $112,091.09

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 301% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $112,091.09 and $196.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

