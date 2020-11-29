Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GWACU)

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 30th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Good Works Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $53,957.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Good Works Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.