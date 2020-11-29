Gossipcoin Price Hits $0.0013 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

