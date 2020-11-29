Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

GRT.UN opened at C$76.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

