Graphcoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026619 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006826 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

