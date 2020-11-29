Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 112,964 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,727,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,229,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $216.07. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

