Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 129,868 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,868 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $182,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.99. 3,084,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

