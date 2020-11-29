Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 22,322 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $161,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 51,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 1,979,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,837. The stock has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

