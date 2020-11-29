Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 350,297 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,297 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Facebook worth $400,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,714 shares of company stock valued at $99,541,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,808,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,043,064. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

