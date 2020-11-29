Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 45,862 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $168,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 776,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.19. 14,971,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,872,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

