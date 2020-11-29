Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,904,911 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.09% of Manulife Financial worth $287,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,450. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

