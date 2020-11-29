Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,372 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $6.95 on Friday, reaching $477.03. 1,815,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.43 and its 200-day moving average is $450.68. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

