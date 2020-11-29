Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,003,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $213,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.