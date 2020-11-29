Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $189,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.40. The company had a trading volume of 899,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

