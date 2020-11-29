Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $187.67 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Accenture worth $187,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. 888,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

