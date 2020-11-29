Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $193.19 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Shopify worth $193,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $6,151,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $9,785,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $233,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,045.82.

SHOP stock traded up $14.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,034.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,695.69, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.