Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $249.75 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 260.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.49% of Oracle worth $249,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,291. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

