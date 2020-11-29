Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $257.56 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $257,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.60. 1,595,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

