Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $162,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. 4,418,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,756,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

