Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,140 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $346,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,282,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.70. 10,769,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,950,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

