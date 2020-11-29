Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $163,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Amgen by 4,042.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,533. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

