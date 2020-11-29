Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 101,447 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $244,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

