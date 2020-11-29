Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,054 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $254,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.99. 1,625,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,853. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

