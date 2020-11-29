Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $225,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

